Hotel Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Jacaranda Hotel

Stores Attachment
The Indian Ocean Beach Resort is situated in Diani beach in the south coast of Kenya. It is fifty kms from Moi International Airport and only 9 kms from Ukunda airstrip.
We are intrested in recruiting attachees in Stores and food and beverage controlls.
Qualifications
· Should have a t list Certificate in accounts CPA 1 Or any course in stores management
Barman
We are looking for a qualified Bar man or Bar Lady
Qualifications
· Work experience of Two Years and above.
· Certificate in Food and Beverage Services or more
· Should be willing to work at the coast
How to Apply
Please submit your cv TO peter.nyale@jacarandahotels.com before monday next week ie 27th August 2018