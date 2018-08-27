Hotel Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Jacaranda Hotel

15:42


Stores Attachment 
The Indian Ocean Beach Resort is situated in Diani beach in the south coast of Kenya. It is fifty kms from Moi International Airport and only 9 kms from Ukunda airstrip.
We are intrested in recruiting attachees in Stores and food and beverage controlls.

Qualifications

·         Should have a t list Certificate in accounts CPA 1 Or any course in stores management

Barman
We are looking for a qualified Bar man or Bar Lady

Qualifications

·         Work experience of Two Years and above.
·         Certificate in Food and Beverage Services or more
·         Should be willing to work at the coast
How to Apply
Please submit your cv TO peter.nyale@jacarandahotels.com before monday next week ie 27th August 2018

   

