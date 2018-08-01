Hotel Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Fairmont Hotels

At Fairmont Hotels & Resort we offer our guests the finest hospitality experience in each of our destinations. And we know that, to offer our guests the best, we first need to offer our employees the best. That’s why you’ll find exceptional work opportunities – throughout North America and the Caribbean, Europe and Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific – as well as industry – leading training, career development, recognition and rewards.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is a celebrated collection of hotels that includes landmark locations like London’s The Savoy, New York’s The Plaza, and Shanghai’s Fairmont Peace Hotel. Our teams are guided by values of Respect, Integrity, Teamwork and Empowerment; we employ the highest ethical and quality standards, treating all colleagues with fairness and dignity. A community and environmental leader, Fairmont is also regarded for its responsible tourism practices and award – winning Green Partnership program. An exciting future waits!

Account Assistant

Job description

As an Accounting Assistant, your responsibilities include managing expense reports and reimbursements, entering financial transactions into our internal databases and reconciling invoices.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Finance, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offers professional, engaging and friendly service

· Reconciles processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances.

· Charges expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports; recording entries.

· Pays vendors by monitoring discount opportunities; verifying PIN Numbers; scheduling and preparing cheques; contract, invoice, or payment discrepancies and documentation;

· Maintains accounting ledgers by verifying and posting account transactions.

· Verifies vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements and related transactions.

· Maintains historical records by microfilming and filing documents.

· Reports taxes by calculating requirements on paid invoices.

· Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

· Accomplishes accounting and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

· Provide necessary output requirements, documentation, and authorization for bank transfer data.

· Answer queries from suppliers.

Qualifications

· Previous experience is an asset

· Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounting Clerk

· Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures

· Familiarity with finance regulations

· Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors

· Hands-on experience with MS Excel and accounting software

· Organization skills

· Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information

· BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance or relevant field

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya

How to Apply

Front Desk Agent

Job description

First impressions are everything! As a Reception Agent with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts you have the opportunity to provide a welcome experience like no other. Your personalized greeting, care in Guest room selection and knowledge of the hotel will ensure our Guest have a lasting memory of their visit.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Assistant Front Office Manager, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service

· Greet, check in and settle guest accounts while ensuring all service standards are followed

· Assist guests regarding hotel facilities in an informative and helpful way

· Respond to each Guest who approaches the Reception Desk

· Drive rate through up-selling room brands

· Follow department policies, procedures and service standards

· Follow all safety policies

· Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Proficiency in English (verbal and written), second language an asset

· Previous customer related experience preferred

· Previous PMS experience an asset

· Computer literate in Microsoft Window applications an asset

· Must be able to type 25 words per minute

· Must possess a professional presentation

· Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

· Highly responsible & reliable

· Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

Physical Aspects of Position (include but are not limited to):

· Frequent standing and walking throughout shift

· Occasional kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

· Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya

How to Apply





Mechanic

Job description

Responsible for performing the tasks required to install, repair, modify, overhaul, diagnose, test, and maintain the Hotel vehicles, Segway’s and Golf carts.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Maintenance Engineer, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offers professional, engaging and friendly service

· Inspecting and testing vehicles, golf carts and Segway’s; completing preventive maintenance such as, engine tune-ups, oil changes, tire rotation and changes, wheel balancing, replacing filters.

· Maintains vehicles, Segway’s and golf carts functional condition by listening to operator complaints; conducting inspections; repairing engine failures; repairing mechanical and electrical systems malfunctions; replacing parts and components; repairing body damage.

· Verifies vehicles serviceability by conducting test drives; adjusting controls and systems.

· Complies with state vehicle requirements by testing engine, safety, and combustion control standards.

· Maintains vehicle, Segway’s and golf carts appearance by cleaning, washing, and painting.

· Maintains vehicles, Segway’s and golf carts records by recording service and repairs.

· Keeps shop equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.

· Contains costs by using warranty; evaluating service and parts options.

· Keeps supplies ready by inventorying stock; placing orders; verifying receipt.

· Accomplishes maintenance and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Qualifications

· Previous experience is an asset

· Minimum of Mechanical Engineering diploma from a recognized institution.

· Considerable knowledge of mechanical tools, equipment, materials and practices.

· Knowledge of theory and principles of mechanical engineering.

· Physical Aspects of Position (include but are not limited to):

· Constant standing and walking throughout shift

· Able to lift up to 20kgs

· Be in good physical condition to perform extensive walking, bending and stretching

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya.

How to Apply





Server

Job description

As a Server with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, you will be an ambassador for the exceptional service and cuisine that are hallmarks of our dining experience. Your warm, personal attention and knowledge of our outstanding Food & Beverage offerings makes guests of our restaurants and lounges feel unique and valued.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Food & Beverage Supervisor, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service

· Assist guests regarding menu items in an informative and helpful way

· Follow outlet policies, procedures and service standards

· Have full knowledge of beverage lists and promotions

· Have full knowledge of all menu items, garnishes, contents and preparation methods

· Follow all safety and sanitation policies when handling food and beverage

· Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Previous service experience an asset

· Previous point of sale system experience an asset, but not required

· Excellent communication and organizational skills

· Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

· Highly responsible & reliable

· Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

Physical Aspects of Position (include but are not limited to):

· Constant standing and walking throughout shift

· Frequent lifting and carrying up to 20 lbs

· Occasional kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

· Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya.

How to Apply





Senior Hostess

Job description

Hostess As a Senior Hostess with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, you will be an ambassador for the exceptional service and cuisine that are hallmarks of our dining experience. Your warm, personal attention provides a memorable first impression for guests of our restaurants and lounges, making them feel welcome and valued.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Restaurant Manager, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offer a professional, friendly greeting and engaging service

· Understand the Server’s tasks in the outlet

· Understand shift end reports in the outlet and the POS system

· Assist guests regarding food and beverage menu items in an informative and helpful way

· Have knowledge of all menu items, garnishes, contents and preparation methods

· Follow outlet policies, procedures and service standards

· Follow all safety and sanitation policies when handling food and beverage

· Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Previous service experience an asset

· Previous Point of Sale System experience an asset

· Excellent communication and organizational skills

· Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

· Highly responsible & reliable

· Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

Physical Aspects of Position (include but are not limited to):

· Constant standing and walking throughout shift

· Occasional lifting and carrying up to 20 lbs

· Occasional kneeling, pushing, pulling

· Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Visa Requirements: Eligible to work in Kenya

How to Apply





Food & Beverage Supervisor

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Restaurant Manager, responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

· Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service

· Supervise the F&B Outlet team in all aspects of the department and ensure service standards are followed

· Maximize revenues by upselling and following budget guidelines

· Handle guest concerns, reacting quickly and professionally

· Balance operational and Colleague needs

· Have full knowledge of all menus and promotions

· Ensure Colleagues have full knowledge of all menu items, garnishes, contents and preparation methods being served in the Food & Beverage Outlet

· Follow outlet policies, procedures and service standards

· Follow all safety and sanitation policies when handling food and beverage

· Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Previous Food and Beverage leadership experience preferred

· Previous Point of Sale system experience required

· Computer literate in Microsoft Window applications required

· University/College degree in a related discipline preferred

· Excellent communication and organizational skills

· Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

· Highly responsible & reliable

· Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

Physical Aspects of Position (include but are not limited to):

· Constant standing and walking throughout shift

· Frequent lifting and carrying up to 25 lbs

· Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

· Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Visa Requirements: Please insert verbiage around hotel’s ability to support visas/ work permits