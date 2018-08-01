Holidays galore as atheists demand their own after MATIANGI granted Muslims a futile day off in the name of Idd-Ul-Adha holiday

Monday August 20, 2018 - Atheists in Kenya are up in arms over the declaration of public holidays in Kenya.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, declared August 21st a public holiday for Muslims to celebrate their Idd-Ul-Adha.





Speaking yesterday, Atheists in Kenya (AIK) leader, Harrison Mumia, called on the Government to declare February 17th of every year a public holiday for the non-believers in Kenya.





The atheists protested the fact that they did not have a single public holiday to celebrate their lack of faith in God, yet Christians and Muslims had more than two public holidays each spread across the year.





Mumia stated that Kenyans who do not believe in God or gods also deserved a public holiday.





"There is no shortage of religious holidays celebrated in Kenya.”





“Christmas, Eid ul-Fitr, Diwali, Aid al-Adha, Easter and Ramathan are just a few.”





“Even though atheists constitute an estimated 5% of the Kenyan population, this should not be the reason why we cannot have any public holidays," Mumia said.



