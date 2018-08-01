History as UHURU seals huge deals worth billions of shillings in the US - See how much he is bringing home from Washington DC

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta made history on Monday after witnessing the signing of two agreements which will see two companies from the United States (US) invest sh23.9 billion worth of projects in the country.





The agreement will see US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Kipeto Wind Energy Company, finance the construction and operation of a 100-megawatt grid-connected wind power plant south of Nairobi.





The second agreement was also signed in the presence of Uhuru when he met business executives of leading US companies under the umbrella of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).





The signed agreement was a sh5 billion letter of commitment in financing to expand the distribution network of Twiga Foods and improve food security and agricultural wages in Kenya.





Addressing the US business executives, Uhuru assured them of his administration’s commitment to remove any hurdle that could impede their operations in Kenya.





“Kenya is open for business and all we want to do is package our partnership in a way that it is mutually beneficial to you as a private sector and the people of Kenya,” said Uhuru.



