Here’s the GUY who allegedly drugged a LADY and RAPED her inside his car at Club Mephis along Thika Road (PHOTOs).

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - A rape incident was reported at the popular Club Mephis which is located along Thika Road, next to USIU University.

A lady alleged that a guy called Barbuh Stephens, who is a regular reveller there, drugged her and then raped her inside his car.





From the information we are getting on social media, Barbuh is a bad boy who has been preying on young ladies who go to rave at Mephis.





At times, he lies to the naïve young ladies that he is the manager of the popular club to lure them to sex.





His facebook page is splashed with photos of him partying hard at the Thika Road based club where the rape incidence took place.





