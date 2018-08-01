Here’s the condition of ASBEL KIPROP’s clande, NANCY, after she drunk poison over the leaked SEX VIDEO.

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Nancy Rotich, the 24 yr old married lady who was stimulating sex with Olympic Champion, Asbel Kiprop, attempted to commit suicide after the sex video where she was entertaining the famous athlete in his car while half naked leaked.





Nancy tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticide after the embarrassing video started going rounds on social media.





According to Nancy’s husband and Kiprop’s close friend, Chepsiya, she tried to take her own life by drinking pesticide.





“I rushed her to hospital after my brother and I discovered that she...



