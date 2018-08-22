Here is why UHURU and RUTO may be SUMMONED by FATOU BENSOUDA again – ICC ghosts are still haunting them

Wednesday August 22, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, may once again be summoned by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, if a case filed by a Kenyan lawyer is anything to go by.

Leonard Sigey Bett, who is a lawyer based in Nairobi, has filed a petition at the ICC accusing the Government of committing crimes against humanity during the ongoing Mau Forest evictions.





On Tuesday, Bensouda’s office confirmed receiving a signed letter dated August, 20th and addressed to them from the London trained lawyer.





“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” ICC Head of Information and Evidence Unit, Mark Dillon, said.





“Please note this acknowledgement letter does not mean an investigation has been opened, nor that an investigation will be opened by the Office of the Prosecutor.” Dillon added.





In the petition, the lawyer accuses Uhuru and Ruto’s Government of evicting 40,000 Kenyans by torching their houses and destroying the properties which he said amount to crimes against humanity.



