Here is the video of how DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU was arrested by CID sleuths led by KINOTI from her office at the Supreme Court

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday outside the Supreme Court and will be charged with committing criminal offences that are economic in nature.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, Mwilu will be charged with abuse of office when she was a Court of Appeal judge, tax evasion and receiving a bribe of Sh 12 million from the collapsed Imperial Bank.

Mwilu’s arrest followed a series of meetings by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the Judiciary employer, for the better part of the morning.

Interestingly, Judge Mwilu also attended the meeting and it is not clear if she was being grilled by her employer.

Haji and top crime buster, George Kinoti, witnessed the arrest of DCJ.

Here is the video of how CID sleuths pounced on corrupt Mwilu.

