Here is UHURU’s tough warning to EACC and WABUKHALA – The son of Jomo is not joking with these old men at Integrity Center

Monday August 20, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to be more ruthless when dealing with corruption cases.

Speaking on Saturday when he met with the EACC’s top leadership including Chairman Eliud Wabukala and CEO Halake Waqo at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said over the last six years EACC has not been serious in dealing with corruption.





However, Uhuru advised EACC to work closely with other agencies responsible for fighting graft and warned that institutions should never take the war against corruption as a source of competition and power battles.





He urged the anti graft body to liaise with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in dealing with corrupt individuals so as to ensure they are arrested and jailed as fast as possible.





The ongoing corruption purge has seen the arrest of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and National Lands Commission (NLC) chairman, Mohamed Swazuri, among other high profile State officers.



