Here is the shocking wealth that SK MACHARIA owns despite his squabbles with MOI - This old man will surprise even UHURU

Friday August 24, 2018 - Royal Media Services (RMS) founder, SK Macharia, is among the few Kenyans who have accumulated a lot of wealth over the years making them billionaires

Though many billionaires in the country are looters of public money, Macharia is a self made billionaire who started numerous businesses in 1976.





Macharia's wealth is estimated to be Sh 15 billion making him one of the richest people in Kenya.





Macharia's affluence started in Thika when he started Madhupaper as a tissue paper production company in 1976.





He later started RMS which owns several stations which transmit in English, Kiswahili and vernacular.





They include Ramogi FM, Inooro FM, Musyi FM, Chamgei FM, Muuga FM, Egesa FM, Bahari FM, Mulembe FM, Wimwaro FM, Sulwe FM and Vuuka FM.





SK also owns Inooro and Citizen TVs as well.





Macharia has also invested heavily in different sectors including real estate, transport, banking and telecommunication.





The old man also owns a fleet of posh cars that cost an arm and a leg.



