Here is RUTO’s plan of removing the rude MURATHE from Jubilee Party’s leadership - This man might go home

Sunday August 26, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly mooted a plan to remove David Murathe as Jubilee Party’s Vice chairman.





Murathe, who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is among individuals opposed to Ruto’s early campaigns for the Presidency.





Last week, Mr Murathe fired a salvo at the Tanga Tanga team, a group of Jubilee politicians supporting Mr Ruto’s presidential bid.





“I want to tell Moses (Moses Kuria) and his Tanga Tanga crew, they are spoiling for the DP.”





"The Constitution of Kenya talks of 50 per cent+1 votes be careful so that you do not chase away the requisite +1 vote.”





“When did the President say he does not support his deputy yet you guys are going around preaching despondency?” he posed.





Ruto’s men led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, have come out with a plan to remove Murathe.





Kuria said the Jubilee members want elections to elect leaders of their choice.





“Even the most lethal warhead requires a strong missile to deliver it.”





“In the case of the Big Four, a strong Jubilee is that missile,” Kuria said.





"Time has come for Jubilee to open up space for political participation.”





“Party elections are long overdue,” Kuria added.



