Here is the net worth of Kirinyaga Governor ANNE WAIGURU! This is unbelievable!! I am not as corrupt as Kenyans think

Thursday August 30, 2018 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru has declared her net worth a week after she was named the second most corrupt person in Kenya after Deputy President William Ruto who was number one.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Waiguru revealed that her net worth is below Sh300 million.





“Let’s assume I’m the most corrupt and therefore I have acquired a lot of money from Government which I am now using and so my value should be several billion shillings, isn’t it?” Waiguru stated.





“It (IPSOS poll) is as ridiculous as it can be; the people you’re being ranked with are multi-billionaires… I haven’t even reached Ksh.300 million in terms of worth,” Waiguru added.





Among the properties that Waiguru revealed that she owns is her house in Runda, a property in Mlolongo, half an acre piece of land in Lukenya and another half acre with a rentable place in Sagana.





Waiguru, who was speaking with fury, also called on the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to make findings of the lifestyle audit public and stop hiding the truth from Kenyans.



