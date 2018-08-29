Here is how MARAGA reacted after DCI and DPP told him that they want to arrest PHILOMENA MWILU right in front of him.

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has said he notified Chief Justice David Maraga before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday in corruption related cases.





According to a senior lawyer who accompanied the DPP during the arrest, Maraga was not happy when the DPP and Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), George Kinoti, arrested Mwilu at the Supreme Court and took him to CID headquarters along Kiambu Road.





"There were a series of meetings chaired by the CJ before his deputy was arrested,” the lawyer said.





"He was not impressed with the manner in which DPP and DCI conducted themselves.”





“He believes that JSC should have handled the matter," the lawyer added.





After around 1 hour of an intense crisis meeting, Maraga is said to have moved to his office as a sign of protest.





Earlier, Prof Tom Ojienda, who represents LSK in JSC, had also reportedly stormed out due to the manner in which detectives handled the case.



