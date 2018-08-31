Here is BONIFACE MWANGI’s message to DPP NORDIN HAJI with regard to his vigor in fighting corruption! This is what we want to see

Friday August 31, 2018 - Award winning photojournalist, Boniface Mwangi, has sent a message to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, over the ongoing purge against corruption.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Thursday, Mwangi said he supports the fight against corruption but told Haji to do more.





Mwangi said there is no point in arresting people yet they are not being jailed or the stolen money recovered.





The activist said while Kenyans have confidence in DPP Haji, he should now take people to jail.





“We want to see people being sentenced to jail terms and the stolen money recovered,” Mwangi said.





He said that the DPP, the Judiciary and other agencies must push and take people to Kamiti

Mwangi, at the same time, asked the DPP not to be swayed and go for all corrupt Government officials.





The DPP has intensified the war against corruption with Tuesday’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption-related offences.





Mwilu’s case has been suspended by High Court until October 22.



