Here is the amount of money that DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU transferred within a period of six months - This woman is a thief

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Philomena Mwilu, was arrested this morning and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi over corruption related charges.





Mwilu was picked at the Supreme Court by Flying Squad led by their boss, George Kinoti, and taken to CID for more questioning.





The Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, said the prosecution will charge Mwilu with abuse of offices, tax evasion and being behind the collapse of Imperial Bank.





Mwilu is suspected to have moved large amounts money prior and after the ruling of the 2017 elections using local banks.





One detective said Mwilu moved Sh 1.2 billion in a span of six months and this placed her on Kenya Revenue Authority’s radar.





Mr Haji and Kenya's top crime buster, George Kinoti, attended some of the JSC’s meetings this morning before Judge Mwilu was taken into custody.





She has been arraigned in Court this evening.



