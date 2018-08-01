Here are names of KPLC looters who are wanted by CID - Report them to the nearest Police Station if you know or see them

Friday August 24, 2018 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for nine suspects linked to the loss of millions from Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) through fraudulent acquisition of public property.

In a post from DCI office on Friday, detectives requested anyone who has information about the nine suspects to report to the nearest police station and have the arrested.





The nine are Catherine Njuguna, Christine Nyawara, Edwin Ngamini from Milous enterprise, John Waweru (Kazimix Enterprise ltd), Jason Morara, James Ogechi, Jeremiah Onduko from Jake Building and Construction Ltd, Stephen Maina from Wachema Investment Ltd and Linet Njeri from Pestus Investment.





“Do you know any of these people?”





“DCI Detectives investigating the KPLC case request you to inform them to report either at the Court or DCI investigations branch," DCI tweeted.





The nine are charged together with former KPLC MD, Ben Chumo, and nine other senior managers were arrested in connection to an irregular award of labour and transport contracts to 33 companies, which are...



