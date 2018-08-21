Here are details of the tycoon arrested trying to bribe SONKO to allow his hotel to be build in Gigiri - See how much he was offering

Tuesday August 21, 2018 - A Nairobi businessman is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday after he was arrested trying to bribe Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Praful Kumar was arrested on Monday evening at his residence in Kanamai, Kilifi County, by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





EACC detectives confirmed the arrest saying the tycoon wanted Governor Sonko to allow the construction of his hotel in Gigiri which was stopped by the Nairobi County Government on Thursday due to its illegality.





During his arrest, Kumar was found with cash amounting to Ksh.5 million at his Kilifi residence.





“EACC has arrested Nairobi businessman Praful Kumar for offering a bribe of Ksh.1 million to Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to facilitate approval of his hotel under construction.”

“The County Government of Nairobi had stopped the construction of the hotel on 16th August 2018,”said EACC.





This comes at the time Sonko is serious on demolishing buildings on road reserves and those on riparian land in order to plan the city well and Kumar will have himself to blame.



