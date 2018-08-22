Help trace this guy who went to an MPESA, sprayed the attendant with a chemical and then stole 20K (PHOTO)

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of this con who went to an Mpesa shop and then sprayed the attendant with a chemical should assist this lady trace him.





His name is Wyclif Omosh, a dangerous con who is targeting Mpesa Shops.





He pretends to be a regular customer before executing his evil mission.





See his photo and details in the next page and help trace him



