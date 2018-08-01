Heartbreaking VIDEO of BOBI WINE crying like a baby, MUSEVENI’s men have tortured this young man (WATCH).

- Fiery Ugandan opposition MP, Bobi Wine, appeared in public for the first time since his arrest when he went to court to answer to treason charges.

In this video, Bobi is seen shedding tears while looking weak and sickly, proof that he has been going through hell for the days that he has been under arrest.





Treason charges were withdrawn by the Government and minutes after his release, he was arrested again and charged with terrorism.





Watch this heartbreaking video.



