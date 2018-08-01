Heartbreaking PHOTOs of Ugandan cops and army unleashing terror on protesters demanding for BOBI WINE’s release.

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - Protesters have been flocking the streets demanding for the release of fiery opposition MP, Bobi Wine, who was arrested on claims that he organized goons to attack Yoweri Museveni’s convoy.





Armed cops and army officers are engaging in running battles with protesters and beating them like dogs.





In these photos, the uniformed men are seen unleashing terror on protesters who were chanting anti-Museveni slogans and demanding for Bobi Wine’s release.





