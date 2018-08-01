Has RUTO turned into a god? Watch him being worshipped the moment he landed with his chopper (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:27

Monday, August 27, 2o18 - There are some brainwashed Kenyans who are literally worshipping Deputy President William Ruto.

In this video, Ruto is seen landing in a chopper and the moment he walks out, there is a near stampede as a crowd rushes to welcome him.

One leader rushed to welcome the Deputy President and even bowed  down as if he has seen Jesus.

These are probably leaders who have been brainwashed and treat Ruto like a god.

Watch this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Man United v Tottenham Premier League tie - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, August 27, 2018 - Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Tottenham H...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno