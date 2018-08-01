Has RUTO turned into a god? Watch him being worshipped the moment he landed with his chopper (VIDEO)

- There are some brainwashed Kenyans who are literally worshipping Deputy President William Ruto.





In this video, Ruto is seen landing in a chopper and the moment he walks out, there is a near stampede as a crowd rushes to welcome him.





One leader rushed to welcome the Deputy President and even bowed down as if he has seen Jesus.





These are probably leaders who have been brainwashed and treat Ruto like a god.





Watch this video.



