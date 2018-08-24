GUSII leaders castigate IPSOS for ranking RUTO as the most corrupt man in Kenya and WAIGURU as the second most corrupt

Friday August 24, 2018 - A section of Gusii community leaders have attacked Ipsos Synovate for ranking Deputy President Wiliam Ruto as the most corrupt man in the country.

On Tuesday, Ipos Synovate’s Head Researcher, Tom Wolf, said Ruto is the most corrupt person followed by Kirinyaga County Governor, Miss Anne Waiguru.





Gusii leaders led by Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, claimed that the report released by IPSOS should be ignored because it is meant to tarnish DP Ruto’s name.





“IPSOS should stop telling lies about DP Ruto.”





“The report is being funded by some individuals with a hidden agenda to achieve ahead of 2022 General Elections,” Onyonka stated.





Onyonka said politicians who are out to pay IPSOS to release fake reports to taint other leaders will be dealt with by Kenyans.





Onyonka’s sentiments were echoed by South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, who denied claims that Ruto is the most corrupt.





“Kenyans should ignore the fake report released by IPSOS.”





“Ruto is not corrupt and the report is meant to tarnish his name to derail his 2022 presidential ambitions,” Osoro said.





"I am urging Ruto to be strong and ensure he gets to State House in 2022,” Osoro added.



