Government Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - IPOA

Senior Legal Officer

Ref: IPOA/HR/17/2018;

IPOA GRADE 5

Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000

The Senior Legal Officer will be responsible to the Director, Complaints Management and Legal Services through the Head of Legal Services.

Responsibilities

· Handling complex litigation cases and provide adequate representation of IPOA in civil and criminal Court Proceedings;

· Carrying out comprehensive analysis of evidence, which includes evaluation of evidence gathered in the course of investigations and to prepare legal reports and briefs;

· Carrying out research into legal issues pertinent to the operations of the Authority;

· Preparing statutory performance and annual reports in liaison with Heads of other departments of the Authority;

· Undertaking conveyancing and provide legal advice to the Authority on all aspects thereof;

· Handling matters pertaining to the preparation of cases for prosecution and oversee the prosecution thereof;

· Providing liaison with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and other relevant State Agencies;

· Undertaking any other duties that may be assigned from time to time Profile:

· Must be a citizen of Kenya.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in Law or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Post graduate Diploma in legal studies;

· Registered as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of either Legal Officer or for a period of six (6) years in Legal services, in the Public Service or Private Sector post admission experience in Law as a legal practitioner/academician or judicial officer;

· Knowledge and experience in a law enforcement environment will be an added advantage; and

· Certificate in computer application skills;

Required behavioural skills:

· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;

· Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues;

· Demonstrated professional competence; and

· Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications

Senior Security Officer

Ref: IPOA/HR/16/2018;

IPOA GRADE 5

Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000

The Senior Security Officer will be responsible to the Head of Security.

Responsibilities

· Interpreting and enforcing the implementation of security policies, procedures and standards as required by the Authority;

· Conducting briefing and debriefing of field teams to capture lessons learnt;

· Ensuring maintenance of law and order within the Authority;

· Liaising with police and other security agencies regarding security matters;

· Conducting due diligence for security service providers;

· Undertaking security intelligence collection, dissemination and investigations;

· Carrying out training and sensitization of staff on security and safety procedures;

· Ensuring appropriate security screening of visitors to Authority`s offices;

· Assisting in identifying training needs and implementation of relevant training for IPOA staff

· Coordinating the issuance of access instruments to all IPOA staff;

· Conducting liaison and security reconnaissance in high risk environment, to inform subsequent deployment;

· Assisting in conducting research to determine levels of security satisfaction by the staff;

· Assisting in reviewing security policy and procedures to enhance security of the Authority personnel and resources;

· Analyzing CCTV footage and access control systems, for correlation and reporting of any possible infringements;

Requirements

· Must be a citizen of Kenya.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

· Served in the grade of IPOA Security Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years or six (6) years in a comparable and relevant position in the Public or Private Sector;

· Bachelor’s degree in Criminology or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

· Undergone six (6) weeks approved security investigation course at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Training School or Military Police Training School or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended a Management Course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from a recognized Institution;

· Certificate in computer application skills; and

· Shown merit, integrity and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Required behavioural skills:

· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;

· Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues; and

· Demonstrated professional competence.

Office Assistant & Support Staff

IPOA/HR/11/2018;

GRADE, IPOA 9

Consolidated Salary Kes. 37,000 – 59,000)

The Support Staff will be responsible to the Senior Administration Officer.

Responsibilities

· Posting, collecting, delivering and distributing mails;

· Ensuring cleanliness of IPOA premises;

· Assisting in photocopying, binding and documentation tasks;

· Organize and maintain office common areas;

· Check office supply stock and place orders;

· Perform receptionist duties when needed;

· Prepare conference/Board rooms before and after meeting;

· Supervise office maintenance/repairs;

· Preparing and serving of tea; and

· Undertaking any other day to day official errands as required.

Requirements

· Must be a citizen of Kenya.

· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

· Be in possession of at least the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D;

· Have experience in motor cycle riding with a valid class F/G License

· Have at least two years relevant experience.

Required behavioural skills

· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;

Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues.