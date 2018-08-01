Government Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - IPOA

Senior Legal Officer  
Ref: IPOA/HR/17/2018;
IPOA GRADE 5
Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000
The Senior Legal Officer will be responsible to the Director, Complaints Management and Legal Services through the Head of Legal Services.

Responsibilities

·         Handling complex litigation cases and provide adequate representation of IPOA in civil and criminal Court Proceedings;
·         Carrying out comprehensive analysis of evidence, which includes evaluation of evidence gathered in the course of investigations and to prepare legal reports and briefs;
·         Carrying out research into legal issues pertinent to the operations of the Authority;
·         Preparing statutory performance and annual reports in liaison with Heads of other departments of the Authority;
·         Undertaking conveyancing and provide legal advice to the Authority on all aspects thereof;
·         Handling matters pertaining to the preparation of cases for prosecution and oversee the prosecution thereof;
·         Providing liaison with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and other relevant State Agencies;
·         Undertaking any other duties that may be assigned from time to time Profile:
·         Must be a citizen of Kenya.
·         Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.

Requirements

·         A Bachelor’s degree in Law or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;
·         Post graduate Diploma in legal studies;
·         Registered as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;
·         Served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of either Legal Officer or for a period of six (6) years in Legal services, in the Public Service or Private Sector post admission experience in Law as a legal practitioner/academician or judicial officer;
·         Knowledge and experience in a law enforcement environment will be an added advantage; and
·         Certificate in computer application skills;
Required behavioural skills:
·         A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
·         Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues;
·         Demonstrated professional competence; and
·         Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications
How to Apply

Senior Security Officer
Ref: IPOA/HR/16/2018;
IPOA GRADE 5
Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000
The Senior Security Officer will be responsible to the Head of Security.

Responsibilities

·         Interpreting and enforcing the implementation of security policies, procedures and standards as required by the Authority;
·         Conducting briefing and debriefing of field teams to capture lessons learnt;
·         Ensuring maintenance of law and order within the Authority;
·         Liaising with police and other security agencies regarding security matters;
·         Conducting due diligence for security service providers;
·         Undertaking security intelligence collection, dissemination and investigations;
·         Carrying out training and sensitization of staff on security and safety procedures;
·         Ensuring appropriate security screening of visitors to Authority`s offices;
·         Assisting in identifying training needs and implementation of relevant training for IPOA staff
·         Coordinating the issuance of access instruments to all IPOA staff;
·         Conducting liaison and security reconnaissance in high risk environment, to inform subsequent deployment;
·         Assisting in conducting research to determine levels of security satisfaction by the staff;
·         Assisting in reviewing security policy and procedures to enhance security of the Authority personnel and resources;
·         Analyzing CCTV footage and access control systems, for correlation and reporting of any possible infringements;

Requirements

·         Must be a citizen of Kenya.
·         Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
·         Served in the grade of IPOA Security Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years or six (6) years in a comparable and relevant position in the Public or Private Sector;
·         Bachelor’s degree in Criminology or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
·         Undergone six (6) weeks approved security investigation course at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Training School or Military Police Training School or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
·         Attended a Management Course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from a recognized Institution;
·         Certificate in computer application skills; and
·         Shown merit, integrity and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
Required behavioural skills:
·         A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
·         Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues; and
·         Demonstrated professional competence.
How to Apply

Office Assistant & Support Staff
IPOA/HR/11/2018;
GRADE, IPOA 9
Consolidated Salary Kes. 37,000 – 59,000)
The Support Staff will be responsible to the Senior Administration Officer.

Responsibilities

·         Posting, collecting, delivering and distributing mails;
·         Ensuring cleanliness of IPOA premises;
·         Assisting in photocopying, binding and documentation tasks;
·         Organize and maintain office common areas;
·         Check office supply stock and place orders;
·         Perform receptionist duties when needed;
·         Prepare conference/Board rooms before and after meeting;
·         Supervise office maintenance/repairs;
·         Preparing and serving of tea; and
·         Undertaking any other day to day official errands as required.

Requirements

·         Must be a citizen of Kenya.
·         Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
·         Be in possession of at least the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D;
·         Have experience in motor cycle riding with a valid class F/G License
·         Have at least two years relevant experience.
Required behavioural skills
·         A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues.
How to Apply

   

