Government Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - IPOA
Senior Legal Officer
Ref: IPOA/HR/17/2018;
IPOA GRADE 5
Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000
The Senior Legal Officer will be responsible to the Director, Complaints Management and Legal Services through the Head of Legal Services.
Responsibilities
· Handling complex litigation cases and provide adequate representation of IPOA in civil and criminal Court Proceedings;
· Carrying out comprehensive analysis of evidence, which includes evaluation of evidence gathered in the course of investigations and to prepare legal reports and briefs;
· Carrying out research into legal issues pertinent to the operations of the Authority;
· Preparing statutory performance and annual reports in liaison with Heads of other departments of the Authority;
· Undertaking conveyancing and provide legal advice to the Authority on all aspects thereof;
· Handling matters pertaining to the preparation of cases for prosecution and oversee the prosecution thereof;
· Providing liaison with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and other relevant State Agencies;
· Undertaking any other duties that may be assigned from time to time Profile:
· Must be a citizen of Kenya.
· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
Requirements
· A Bachelor’s degree in Law or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;
· Post graduate Diploma in legal studies;
· Registered as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;
· Served for a minimum period of three (3) years in the grade of either Legal Officer or for a period of six (6) years in Legal services, in the Public Service or Private Sector post admission experience in Law as a legal practitioner/academician or judicial officer;
· Knowledge and experience in a law enforcement environment will be an added advantage; and
· Certificate in computer application skills;
Required behavioural skills:
· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
· Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues;
· Demonstrated professional competence; and
· Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications
Senior Security Officer
Ref: IPOA/HR/16/2018;
IPOA GRADE 5
Consolidated Salary Kes.122,000-202,000
The Senior Security Officer will be responsible to the Head of Security.
Responsibilities
· Interpreting and enforcing the implementation of security policies, procedures and standards as required by the Authority;
· Conducting briefing and debriefing of field teams to capture lessons learnt;
· Ensuring maintenance of law and order within the Authority;
· Liaising with police and other security agencies regarding security matters;
· Conducting due diligence for security service providers;
· Undertaking security intelligence collection, dissemination and investigations;
· Carrying out training and sensitization of staff on security and safety procedures;
· Ensuring appropriate security screening of visitors to Authority`s offices;
· Assisting in identifying training needs and implementation of relevant training for IPOA staff
· Coordinating the issuance of access instruments to all IPOA staff;
· Conducting liaison and security reconnaissance in high risk environment, to inform subsequent deployment;
· Assisting in conducting research to determine levels of security satisfaction by the staff;
· Assisting in reviewing security policy and procedures to enhance security of the Authority personnel and resources;
· Analyzing CCTV footage and access control systems, for correlation and reporting of any possible infringements;
Requirements
· Must be a citizen of Kenya.
· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
· Served in the grade of IPOA Security Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years or six (6) years in a comparable and relevant position in the Public or Private Sector;
· Bachelor’s degree in Criminology or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
· Undergone six (6) weeks approved security investigation course at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Training School or Military Police Training School or any other related and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
· Attended a Management Course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from a recognized Institution;
· Certificate in computer application skills; and
· Shown merit, integrity and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
Required behavioural skills:
· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
· Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues; and
· Demonstrated professional competence.
Office Assistant & Support Staff
IPOA/HR/11/2018;
GRADE, IPOA 9
Consolidated Salary Kes. 37,000 – 59,000)
The Support Staff will be responsible to the Senior Administration Officer.
Responsibilities
· Posting, collecting, delivering and distributing mails;
· Ensuring cleanliness of IPOA premises;
· Assisting in photocopying, binding and documentation tasks;
· Organize and maintain office common areas;
· Check office supply stock and place orders;
· Perform receptionist duties when needed;
· Prepare conference/Board rooms before and after meeting;
· Supervise office maintenance/repairs;
· Preparing and serving of tea; and
· Undertaking any other day to day official errands as required.
Requirements
· Must be a citizen of Kenya.
· Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya.
· Be in possession of at least the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D;
· Have experience in motor cycle riding with a valid class F/G License
· Have at least two years relevant experience.
Required behavioural skills
· A candidate must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;
Ability to maintain confidentiality regarding sensitive issues.
