Good news for Kenya as UHURU does his magic in the US and finally gets DONALD TRUMP to do this for Kenya! This is a game changer

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Kenya Airports Authority has received the Last Point of Departure (LPD) clearance for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





The clearance granted by the Donald Trump-led American Government now gives the green light for airlines to fly directly from JKIA to any destination in the U.S.





The greenlight was given at the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and US President Donald Trump.





“This is a major achievement for Kenya as JKIA becomes one of the elite African airports to be certified as a last point of departure to the United States.”





“JKIA is now poised to become the premier hub in Africa,” KAA Managing Director Jonny Andersen said in a statement.





The LPD clearance was the last remaining hurdle in the planned direct flight operations for Kenya Airways.





The airline has scheduled its first direct flight out of JKIA to New York on October 28, 2018.



