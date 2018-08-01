GIDEON MOI vows to beat ANNE WAIGURU if he finds her for dragging the name of his father, DANIEL arap MOI, into her mess

Thursday August 30, 2018 - Independence party, KANU, under the leadership of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, has hit out at Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for insinuating retired President Daniel Moi was more corrupt than her.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Waiguru rubbished IPSOS Synovate poll results which ranked her the second most corrupt Kenyan with a 31% score which was 14% more than Moi who was position three with a perception index of 17%.





According to her, it should have been the other way round because Moi stole a lot for the 24 years that he was the President of Kenya.





"This poll ranked me above former President Moi who ruled this country for 24 years.”





“Everybody knows what we think about Moi era.”





“Are you saying I stole more than Moi?" Waiguru posed.





However, Waiguru’s insinuation did not go down well with Moi’s son, Gideon, who has threatened to take serious action against her.





He said Waiguru lacks any moral authority to refer to Moi as corrupt at a time when she was facing numerous corruption allegations, terming her sentiments disrespectful to the former Head of State.



