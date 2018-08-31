Garissa Governor ALI KORANE paid assassins sh 400,000 to kill city lawyer CHARLES KANJAMA! Here is what happened

Friday August 31, 2018 - Garissa Governor, Ali Korane, allegedly paid assassins Sh 400,000 to kill city lawyer, Charles Kanjama, a senior police detective has revealed.





According to the detective, Korane who has been linked to the attempted murder of former Garissa Finance Executive, Idriss Mukhtar, paid assassins Sh 2.4 million to kill Muktar and Kanjama.





Muktar’s price was Sh 1.8 million, Kanjama’s was Sh 400,000 while sh 200,000 were to buy weapons to be used in the assassinations.





Seven people, including the suspected gunman, were arrested between Monday and yesterday.





Kanjama recorded a statement with the police on Tuesday.





He later identified the man and woman who visited his office twice.

“The lawyer was shocked to learn what the visit to his office was about.”





“He is shocked up to now,” said another officer.





The assassins had posed as Kanjama’s clients and they wanted him to represent them in court.





They had even paid consultation fee of Sh 3000.





A source said they visited Kanjama’s office to see the real him before the sent him to his maker.



