FRED GUMO rubbishes MUDAVADI, WETANGULA and WAMALWA - Says calls to unite the LUHYA community are a pipe dream

Monday August 27, 2018 - Former Westlands MP, Fred Gumo, has rubbished the call for Luhya unity, terming it a pipe dream.





Speaking in Budalangi on Saturday, Gumo blamed greed, pride and selfishness among Western region leaders for lack of unity,saying leaders currently pushing for Luhya unity had divided the electorate in every election.





He challenged Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to decide who among them will vie for the Presidency in 2022 and rally the entire country behind him rather than just the Luhya community which from history has never been united.





“They must sit down and settle on one person because for years, the problem has always been that all of them want to vie for the Presidency," said Gumo.





Wetangula, Mudavadi and Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, penned down a document, which they describe as the beginning of addressing problems facing the Western bloc.



