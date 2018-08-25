Former NTV presenter, KOBI KIHARA’e woes pile as mother of baby she ‘stole’ shames her online (PHOTOs)

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - Sexy TV girl, Kobi Kihara, has been trending on social media after she was busted faking her fancy lifestyle on Instagram.





The former NTV lifestyle presenter has become the butt of all jokes after it emerged that she’s been lying to her fans on Instagram.





The media personality has been lifting photos from the internet, even photos of kids which she shares on her Instagram page.





A mum to a gorgeous little girl Kobi claimed is her niece has asked her to pull down the photo and insisted she’s never met her.





While sharing the photo, Kobi claimed she’s her auntie.





The irate mother of the kid wrote:





“Aunty kobi can you please remind me how,when we met,which restaurant and in which city?





“And I will really like to know she became related to you because I gave birth to her and I don’t even know you”





“Aunty kobi I just want to say it’s ok to dream and want but just don’t fake it especially when it comes to a baby, people don’t take that lightly or joke with it not even on IG.





“Am sure you learn your lesson now and please always tag pictures that aren’t yours because you would want the same done to you”





Kobi has…



