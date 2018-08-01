Former NTV presenter, KOBI KIHARA’e woes pile as mother of baby she ‘stole’ shames her online (PHOTOs)00:00
…since deleted the post but never issued an apology.
Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2
CONTACT DAILY POST: Email us with any questions, advertisement inquiries, tips, stories you want covered, photos you want posted or any other topic of interest to
bloggeradmin@kenyan-post.com
Friday, August 24, 2018 - Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...
2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno