Former NTV journalist ties the knot with his beautiful sweetheart in a colorful wedding ceremony (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - Former NTV journalist, Peter Mwangangi, has officially left the bachelor’s club.

Mwangangi, who recently joined giant British media house, BBC, tied the knot with his beautiful long-time sweetheart, Carol, in a colorful wedding in Machakos on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by a host of his colleagues and former colleagues who took to social media to wish the newlyweds a blissful marriage.

Spent the afternoon in Machakos where my brother and colleague @pmwangangi_ was saying 'I Do' to the beautiful #Carol #CarolWedsPeter #Harusi #Machakos,” posted Roncliffe Odit.

Other present include Larry Madowo and Trevoh Ombija.

