Football star SAMUEL ETO’O comes to the rescue of former teammate who is broke, sick and homeless (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Cameroon football legend, Samuel Eto’o, has proved that he is a star with a big heart after he came to the rescue of his former teammate, who has been homeless and sick.





According to reports, former Indomitable Lions captain, Norbert Owona, has been struggling to make ends meet after he lost his family in an accident.





He appealed to the Government of Cameroon for help but his request was not granted.





Eto’o, who has played for the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea in his illustrious football career, paid him a visit during his recent trip to Cameroon and donated an undisclosed amount of money and promised to by him a house.





