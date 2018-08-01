Fireworks at IEBC as CHEBUKATI literally throws out CONNIE NKATHA, KURGAT and MWACHANYA - We don’t need you anymore

Monday August 27, 2018 - An attempt by three former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners who resigned in April to return to their offices on Monday was thwarted by Chairman Wafula Chebukati after he chased them away saying their services were no longer needed at the commission.





Chebukati maintained that the three – Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya - resigned from the commission and are not welcome at IEBC offices anymore.





“The procedure of resigning and clearing is very clear, they returned all the assets of the commission; vehicles, laptops, phones, badges… as far as the commission is concerned, they are no longer commissioners of IEBC,” said Mr. Chebukati.





This comes even as Chebukati changed door locks to their former offices to completely keep them out.





Attempts by the three to meet Chebukati today to discuss their return and ask for offices bore no fruits as the chair completely refused to meet them.





“IEBC does not have offices of former commissioners, as far as we are concerned, they are not supposed to be working here.”





“They came on Friday, we were surprised to learn they had retained some of the keys which they had not handed over but that has now been rectified.”





“Today they came back to see me, I didn’t manage to see them but asked them to put in writing what they wanted to see me about and if and when they do so, then we shall address the issues,” he added.



