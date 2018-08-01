Field Officer Job in Nairobi, Kenya – NGO

Field Officer

Duty Station: Nairobi, Hub Eastern and Southern Africa

Duration of Assignment: 3 year fixed-term (Renewable)

Organizational Context : Forum Syd is a Swedish civil society organization focusing on democracy and human rights, gender equality, and environment and climate change. Forum Syd vision is “a just and sustainable world where all people have the power to effect change”.

Forum Syd Hub Eastern and Southern Africa is looking for a Field Officer for its Wajibu Wetu Programme.

Wajibu Wetu Programme: Wajibu Wetu Programme is a 3 year initiative supported by the Embassy of Sweden, Nairobi. The programme works with media, cultural and gender focused civil society organizations to reach out to a critical mass of right-holders to deepen democracy, strengthen inclusive citizen participation and accountability at the national level.

This is done through creative avenues like the use of music, traditional and new media, artivism (art for activism), cultural festivals, documentaries, investigative journalism among others by more than 40 national and grassroots civil society organizations.

Purpose of the Position: The Field Officer position works under the supervision of the Programme Manager and will assist in data collection, analysis, quality assurance and learning activities to help ensure accountability and efficiency from start to finish for all projects, both new and established throughout Kenya. S/he will provide technical field support to the programme team.

S/he will work closely with other team members to assess field conditions, support capacity building initiatives, and facilitate the collection of quality data. S/he may be assigned to focus on supporting one or more specific grants or projects within a programme. S/he will contribute in the process of reviewing and preparing monthly, quarterly and final narrative and financial donors’ reports.

Additionally, s/he will work with other members of the team, as need be, on grants support and set up, follow up of programme expenses and indicators, implementation of processes, standard operating procedures and any other tasks assigned.

Responsibilities

Programme Management

· Act as primary point of contact with Partners regarding technical deliverables, financial oversight, and monitoring and evaluation.

· Day-to-day oversight of project implementation on financial, administrative and general coordination of partner initiatives.

· Assist and participate in developing the technical approach to delivery of training and other capacity building initiatives for the assigned grantees/partners.

· Support partners/ grantees to ensure that all quarterly financial and narrative reports and expenditure reports are completed, verified, and promptly forwarded to the Grant Officer.

· Assist the Grant Officer in the overall administration of the grant including work plan management and budget management as needed.

· Support Forum Syd’s reporting process for both internal reports in SOPAL (System for Overall Planning and Learning) and annual donor reporting.

· Facilitate communication flows between Partner initiatives and Forum Syd Hub ESA as required.

Monitoring and Evaluation Support

· Support the PME Officer and in creating a framework and procedures for the monitoring and evaluation of Partner project initiatives.

· Assist the Programme Manager in clarifying project information needs.

· Support partners on ways to properly document, organize and capture results and progress.

· Support in implementation of tools and/or their revisions as well as data collection procedures under the supervision of the PME Officer (eg. result framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E Plans).

· Regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

· Support and participate in the interim and end of programme evaluation.

Reporting

· Support in the process of reviewing partner reports and ensuring that high quality reports are submitted on time.

· Support in the process of reviewing and analyzing progress reports to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting.

· Assist in documenting most significant change stories and other programme successes.

· Ensuring that Information, Educational and Communication (IEC) materials are delivered to partners.

Other duties as assigned

Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.

Qualification

· Degree in Social Science, Development studies and/or Community Development studies or related degree from recognized university.

· Diploma in Project Management.

Skills, Experience and Attitude Required

· Minimum of three years’ work experience.

· Interest in and/or experience with culture and media activism.

· Experience in facilitating workshops.

· Experience in working with community based approaches

· Leadership and supervisory skills and ability to foster team spirit.

· Strong organizational skills and ability to coordinate and manage a diverse array of activities and stakeholders

· Excellent communication skills in English and Kiswahili.

· Strong negotiation and mediation skills and ability to work independently

· Report writing skills and computer skills in word processing and spreadsheets

· Experience in conducting surveys, managing data and statistics

· Willingness to travel to the field most of the time.

· Strong sense of security management and willingness to follow security guidelines and regulations

· Commitment to democratic and human rights principles and values

· Commitment to equal opportunity and gender equality.

How to Apply

Forum Syd is working for equal opportunities for all.

We encourage qualified applicants regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, functional ability or ethnic and religious affiliation to apply for the position.

Candidates should submit an application in English, consisting of CV (max 3 pages) and Cover Letter (max 1 pages) including summary of your key qualifications, relevant work experience and major achievements for the position.

Send the application in an e-mail to address: info.africa@forumsyd.org , subject heading: Field Officer Hub ESA not later than 5th September 2018.