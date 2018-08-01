Field Interviewers Jobs in Kenya

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Study

Job Vacancies: Quantitative and Qualitative Field Interviewers

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization that undertakes policy relevant research on education, health, population, and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa, and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

APHRC invites applications for quantitative and qualitative field interviewers, in its TVET study, to be conducted in Nine (9) counties of Garissa, Kakamega, Kisumu, Meru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nyeri, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu.

The main objective of this research project is to determine the extent to which technical, academic/cognitive, life skills, values and social emotional skills are exhibited by youth who are going through training in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with the aim of improving the understanding on the skill levels among youth in TVET.

Minimum requirements: Quantitative Field Interviewer:

1. Must have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate, with a minimum of C+;

2. Proven experience in quantitative research data collection;

3. Previous or current experience in undertaking quantitative research data collection in academic institutions or among youths will be an added advantage;

4. Strong command of both written and spoken English and Kiswahili languages;

5. Familiarity and proficiency in using smart phones and/electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection, particularly use of Survey CTO or Open Data Kit (ODK);

6. Be familiar with other computer applications like MS Excel and MS Word;

7. Have strong interpersonal and communication skills.

The successful candidates will be expected to:

1. Administer interviews on all students/study participants assigned to them;

2. Keep updated records and databases of assigned work;

3. Complete collection of data, edit and submit all interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor;

4. Any other related assignment(s), assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

Minimum requirements: Qualitative Field Interviewer;

1. A first degree in Education or other Social Science field;

2. Strong command of both written and spoken English and Kiswahili languages;

3. Have proven experience and skills in qualitative research work;

4. Ability to facilitate interviews and group discussions in English and Swahili;

5. Have strong communication and interpersonal skills;

6. Have experience in note taking during qualitative discussions;

7. Experience in conducting interviews among youths in institutions of learning.

The successful candidates will be expected to:

1. Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing reports/notes;

2. Moderate/facilitate qualitative interviews with students in selected TVET institutions;

3. Prepare data collection progress reports and updates;

4. Other task assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

In addition, priority will be given to candidates who:

1. Are residents or residing in the counties, in which they have applied to work in

2. Are ready and willing to work full-time on the project for the duration of data collection

3. Are flexible and available to work odd hours (when necessary), under minimum supervision.

All candidates who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply.

The successful candidates should be available for training and field work from September to November 2018 for a period of about 3 weeks and 4 weeks for qualitative and quantitative surveys respectively.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, by 31st August 2018, to: cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email. ‘Quantitative Field Interviewer TVET PROJECT’ if applying for the quantitative position or ‘Qualitative Field Interviewer TVET PROJECT’ if applying for the qualitative position and the County of Residence.

PLEASE NOTE APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.