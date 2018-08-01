Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:40
Executive Assistant
The Davis & Shirtliff Group is the leading supplier of water and energy solutions in the region. The Group is Kenyan based and operates through a network of Kenyan branches as well as regional subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC. The company has a total complement of over 700 highly trained and professional staff spread across the region.
Responsibilities
· Diary management, planning and organizing for meetings.
· Being the first point of contact for clients visiting the executive office.
· Preliminary draft of correspondence on behalf of COO.
· Minutes, dictation taking and preparing papers for meetings.
· Consolidating and summarizing reports from the business units.
· Planning and organizing events under the COO calendar.
· Condutcting research and findings as required.
· Managing the filing system.
· Managing ad hoc assignments.
Qualifications
· A bachelor’s degree in Business Administration / Commerce, Accounts / Finance – Upper 2nd Class.
· Minimum 3 years‘ of Executive / Personal Assistant experience.
· Strong verbal and written communication skills.
· Good analytical, report writing and presentation skills.
· Excellent knowledge of MS Office suite.
· Personable, articulate, knowledgable and professional in presentation.
· A self starter, energetic and go-getter who can work without close supervision.
· Posesses exceptional multitasking abilities and be an independent thinker who is very detail oriented with excellent organizational skills.
· A flexible inidividual able to maintain confidentiality and is supportive to staff.
· Be a natural forward planner, credible and comfortable dealing with company executives.
How to Apply