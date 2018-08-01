Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant 
The Davis & Shirtliff Group is the leading supplier of water and energy solutions in the region. The Group is Kenyan based and operates through a network of Kenyan branches as well as regional subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC. The company has a total complement of over 700 highly trained and professional staff spread across the region.
The company has a total complement of over 700 highly trained and professional staff spread across the region and seeks to fill the position of Executive Assistant (PA).

Responsibilities

·         Diary management, planning and organizing for meetings.
·         Being the first point of contact for clients visiting the executive office.
·         Preliminary draft of correspondence on behalf of COO.
·         Minutes, dictation taking and preparing papers for meetings.
·         Consolidating and summarizing reports from the business units.
·         Planning and organizing events under the COO calendar.
·         Condutcting research and findings as required.
·         Managing the filing system.
·         Managing ad hoc assignments.

Qualifications

·         A bachelor’s degree  in Business Administration / Commerce, Accounts /  Finance – Upper 2nd Class.
·         Minimum 3 years‘ of Executive / Personal Assistant experience.
·         Strong verbal and written communication skills.
·         Good analytical, report writing and presentation skills.
·         Excellent knowledge of MS Office suite.
·         Personable, articulate, knowledgable and professional in presentation.
·         A self starter, energetic and go-getter who can work without close supervision.
·         Posesses exceptional multitasking abilities and be an independent thinker who is very detail oriented with excellent organizational skills.
·         A flexible inidividual able to maintain confidentiality and is supportive to staff.
·         Be a natural forward planner, credible and comfortable dealing with company executives.
 How to Apply

   

