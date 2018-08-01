Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant

The Davis & Shirtliff Group is the leading supplier of water and energy solutions in the region. The Group is Kenyan based and operates through a network of Kenyan branches as well as regional subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC. The company has a total complement of over 700 highly trained and professional staff spread across the region.

The company seeks to fill the position of Executive Assistant (PA).

Responsibilities

· Diary management, planning and organizing for meetings.

· Being the first point of contact for clients visiting the executive office.

· Preliminary draft of correspondence on behalf of COO.

· Minutes, dictation taking and preparing papers for meetings.

· Consolidating and summarizing reports from the business units.

· Planning and organizing events under the COO calendar.

· Condutcting research and findings as required.

· Managing the filing system.

· Managing ad hoc assignments.

Qualifications

· A bachelor’s degree in Business Administration / Commerce, Accounts / Finance – Upper 2nd Class.

· Minimum 3 years‘ of Executive / Personal Assistant experience.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· Good analytical, report writing and presentation skills.

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office suite.

· Personable, articulate, knowledgable and professional in presentation.

· A self starter, energetic and go-getter who can work without close supervision.

· Posesses exceptional multitasking abilities and be an independent thinker who is very detail oriented with excellent organizational skills.

· A flexible inidividual able to maintain confidentiality and is supportive to staff.

· Be a natural forward planner, credible and comfortable dealing with company executives.