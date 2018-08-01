Everything you need to know if you want to make money in Kenya

The Kenyan betting industry has some well-known and old brands. However, relatively new to this industry is 1XBET and probably which is why they outshine the others in terms of bonuses, prizes and betting odds.





1XBET has an outstanding number of 28 different free bonuses for their customers which surely you must get some.





Go here>>> to see the 28 of them.





B ut apart from these bonuses we have decided to list below 5 solid reasons we think you should be using 1XBET for your betting.





1. 100% WELCOME BONUS





On registering with 1xbet the first welcome gift (bonus) you get is a 100% BONUS offer.





With this one you can get up to ˆ100 = 11650 KES Free. You might get lucky sometimes and get 130%









2. GREAT ODDS





If you are looking for the most profitable Betting Odds on a regular bases,look no further.

The high odds 1xbet offers is unrivaled by any other and this is partly due to the fact that they are new in African compared to other platforms, so they compete giving the best and highest odds. Example below -Juventus vs Tottenham









3. Superfast Payout





Every single bettor hates slow payment. So, 1xbet has made their payment time (including you receiving bank alert) not more than 10 min - Really fast









4. Well organised website





To top it all up, 1XBET has one of the most attractive betting websites in the industry. It works smoothly both on computer and mobile.





It is data-friendly, doesn't bite on your mobile data. The website is optimized for great user experience.









5. No withdrawal limit.





This seems generally unfair. Whereby if you win large money, the company tells you there is a limit to what you can withdraw.





Well, 1xbet has none i.e you win 1 million, you can withdraw your 1 million. In our opinion, this alone is enough to change side to 1XBET





To List a few of 28 bonuses earlier mentioned –





Lucky Friday - 100% Bonus on deposits every Friday





x2 Wednesday promotion - You get up to 100 EUR on next wednesday after participating in Lucky Friday





Birthday Bonus - Free bets on your birthday





100% Bet insurance - You don't lose your money even if you lose your bet





Star Jackpot offer - The more you bet the more you chance of winning the daily Big Giveaway





Lucky day - win 500 promo points each day.



