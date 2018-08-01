Even small kids are tired of MUSEVENI, watch them stone him in broad daylight, Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 15:37
- Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has been facing resistance from right, left and centre.
Ugandans are tired of his dictatorial regime and the ruthless force that he uses against his opponents.
In this video, small kids are seen stoning Museveni’s portrait in campaign posters.
Punda akichoka amechoka.
Check out this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST