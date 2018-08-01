Even small kids are tired of MUSEVENI, watch them stone him in broad daylight, Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)

, , , 15:37

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has been facing resistance from right, left and centre.

Ugandans are tired of his dictatorial regime and the ruthless force that he uses against his opponents.

In this video, small kids are seen stoning Museveni’s portrait in campaign posters.

Punda akichoka amechoka.

Check out this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 12 football matches where you can make over Sh8,000 from just a Sh200 stake.

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 -  Several League Cup matches will be played today and we have selected 9 matches where you can make good money...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno