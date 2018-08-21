Even Jubilee MPs are tired with UHURU and may withdraw their support any time - See the blunder that he made just the other day

Tuesday August 21, 2018 - Members of Parliament from both NASA and Jubilee are angry with President Uhuru Kenyatta for freezing the launch of new Government projects until stalled and ongoing ones are completed.

Speaking yesterday, Chuka/ Igambang'ombe MP, Patrick Munene, said the directive by Uhuru has been overtaken by events because Parliament had already approved a budget that allocated funds for new projects and programmes.





“It is double talk but if he happens to implement that directive, it will largely affect the new MPs, who form a third of the National Assembly, because they will leave no legacy in their constituencies,” Munene said.





Similar sentiments were shared by Muhoroni MP, Onyango K’Oyoo, who said the directive should apply only to projects that are riddled with corruption and not all projects.





“The directive should not be a blanket one; projects that are relevant, viable and have budgetary support, should be allowed to continue.”





“Farmers have been paying taxes but roads have not been done for years.”





“This is what should be prioritized,” K'Oyoo said.



