DRAMA as man catches his girlfriend having SEX with another man in their home (VIDEO)

, , , , 09:47

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - This guy walked into his girlfriend of five years entertaining another man in their home.

The lady told the intruder to take cover in the closet as she tried to pull the wool over her boyfriend’s eyes.

However, the boyfriend was suspicious from the manner the lady was dressed and he knew it wasn’t for him.

As they argued, the guy in the closet knew it was a matter of time before he was busted and decided to act.

He emerged from his hiding and took off while half-naked as the other guy pursued him.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
