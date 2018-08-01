DPP rubbishes RAILA’s ODM for insinuating that UHURU is using them to get back at MWILU for overturning his phony 2017 poll win

Friday August 31, 2018 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has denied that it is unfairly targeting Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over the 2017 Presidential case in which she and other Supreme Court judges overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August win.





This is after Uhuru vowed to revisit the Judiciary once re-elected in the repeat Presidential election - a move that ODM construed as a direct threat to the Supreme Court judges.





However, according to Deputy DPP, Dorcas Oduor, they are not working at the behest of anyone, not even Uhuru, and that their case is “solid” and not part of the ‘we shall revisit’ threat.





“The DPP we have now is someone who respects the law and respects everyone.”





“If there wasn’t sufficient evidence, he would not have allowed us to come to court,” Dorcas said on Friday.



