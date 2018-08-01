DPP NOORDIN HAJI may be hunting down RUTO as we speak after the arrest of PHILOMENA MWILU as JOHO drops this bombshell

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has called on leaders to account for the source of their immense wealth with utmost honesty.





Speaking at a fundraising in Churo, Tiaty, in Baringo County on Sunday - a day after visiting former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home - Joho said some leaders had made it their hobby to steal and had normalised theft in the name of ‘hustling’.





He warned those found guilty of stealing public funds not to take their communities down with them saying they stole for themselves and their families not the entire community.





He called on the DPP and DCI to go after the big fish, who terrorize Kenyans with choppers acquired through proceeds of corruption, even if is the Deputy President, in the war against graft.





“Leaders must be able to explain their source of wealth.”





“Let those whose preoccupation is stealing from the public coffers be exposed.”



“We know of leaders who are making corruption look cool at the expense of poor Kenyans who now live in abject poverty,” said Joho.





“A thief is a thief.”





“He does not belong to any tribe.”





“Corruption is what has caused people to live in poverty.”





“It has slowed construction of roads and schools and is a crime that should be fought irrespective of who is who,” he added.



