Don’t take UHURU seriously, he is revisiting the Judiciary using HAJI and KINOTI – He wants NJOKI NDUNGU to be DCJ and then CJ

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s advisors has shared his thoughts about Tuesday’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





Mwilu was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in connection with a series of crimes she committed when she was an appellate Judge and other crimes of tax evasion.





She iwas held at CID headquarters along Kiambu Road and arraigned in Court this evening.

Many Kenyans were happy with the arrest of the Judiciary’s 2nd in command but some few Kenyans led by NASA Chief Strategist, David Ndii, said the move is cosmetic and Uhuru is solving a personal vendetta with the Judiciary by using the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, and DCI boss Geoge Kinoti.





After his presidential win was annulled by the Supreme Court last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta pointed out that there was a problem with Kenya’s Judiciary and famously vowed to “revisit” what he termed as a coup.





Ndii said Mwilu’s arrest is Uhuru’s promise of revisiting the Judiciary.





He also said Uhuru wants Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndungu, to be Deputy Chief Justice and then CJ.





“Very convenient. “We shall revisit”, vacancy for Njoki,” Ndii said.



