Don’t be fooled, this is why I dumped VERA SIDIKA – At last, OTILE BROWN comes clean and sets record straight.

Sunday, August 19, 2018 – Tanzanian singer, Otile Brown, has hit back at his ex-girlfriend, Vera Sidika, who had accused him of using her after their highly published relationship hit a dead end.





The curvy socialite wrote a length post on social media confirming that the relationship is over and accused the soulful singer of breaking her heart.





However, Otile has given his side of the story and accused Vera of playing a victim.

Read his post below.





“ There is something she did that really turned me off and ever since the relationship has been on a sinking grounds, fights all the time and I could feel the...



