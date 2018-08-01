Dictator YOWERI MUSEVENI finally speaks out about the arrest and torture of his critic, BOBI WINE.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has broken his silence on the ongoing crackdown and torture of opposition MPs in his country.





Several MPs including youthful legislator, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine, were arrested and detained in military camps last week where they are being subjected to inhuman treatment.





However, Museveni has dismissed reports that some of the arrested have sustained serious injuries terming them as ‘fake news’





The statement read:





“I decided to check with Army doctors because, being a disciplined army, UPDF doctors always take precautions in such situations. Bobi Wine had already been seen by doctors in Arua, Gulu and Kampala.





“He has no head or chest injuries or bone fractures, they informed me,”





“The fake news generators and even some of the elements of the security forces are concentrating on the stoning of the President's car. Please, that is not the most serious problem here. That President has the capacity, either alone or in company with his personal security, to defend himself, not only against stone throwers but against any attacker,”





Bobi Wine’s wife had earlier revealed that her husband couldn’t walk and was very weak after she was allowed to see him alongside Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson, Meddie Kaggwa.



