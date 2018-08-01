Detectives from DCI pounce on Wells Fargo employee, WILLIAM MWAZOMBO, after flossing of having SEX with several girls

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a security guard for posting disturbing pictures of children on different social media pages.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, William Hanga Mwazombo, posted photos of small girls and wrote derogatory messages to accompany his posts.





In the message, William claims to have had sex with the minors, something that infuriated members of the public and the authority.





“Mr. William Hanga Mwazombo an employee of Wells Fargo Security firm was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) and is currently in lawful custody for posting defamatory children photographs on the media.’





“We thank you the members of the public for alerting us,” a post from DCI Kenya.





William posted several pictures of his victims on the Kilimani Mums and Dads Facebook page.





He claimed that he had sexual relations with a Form Two student after luring her with promises that he would buy her a soda.





This is...



