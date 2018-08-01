DCI GEORGE KINOTI finally reveals names of Kenya Power thieves who stole from Kenyans together with TARUS and CHUMO

Friday August 24, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in collaboration with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has issued warrants of arrest against nine individuals suspected to be the masterminds of grand theft within the Kenya Power.

The suspects are the directors of five companies under investigations over fraudulent acquisition of public property thereby contravening the laws of the land.





In a statement to Kenyans, the DCI appealed to the public to inform the named persons to present themselves at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court or the DCI's office.





"Do you know any of these people?”





“DCI Detectives investigating the Kenya Power case requests you to inform them to report either at the Milimani anti-corruption court No.1 or DCI-Investigations Branch.”





“Their Warrants of Arrest have already been issued," DCI tweeted.





The suspects include;-





1. Catherine Wanjiku Njuguna - Millous Enterprises





2. Christine Nyawara- Millous Enterprises





3. Edwin Macharia Ngamini- Millous Enterprises





4. John Waweru - Kazimix Enterprises





5. Jason Morara - Jake Building and Construction Limited





6. James Ongechi - Jake Building and Construction Limited





7. Jeremiah Onduko - Jake Building and Construction Limited





8. Stephen Njoroge Maina - Wachema Investment Limited





9. Linet Njeri - Pestus Investments Limited



