DAVID NDII says UHURU is engaged in nonsense in fighting corruption! This is cosmetic and he is only trying to be a hero (VIDEO)

Thursday August 23, 2018 -

National Super Alliance (NASA) chief strategist, David Ndii, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for fighting corruption without creating institutions that will eliminate corruption forever.

In an interview with Africa Uncensored presenter, John Allan Nyamu, Ndii said Uhuru should first create institutions to deal with corruption and this will create a good road map of eliminating the vice.





“Fighting individuals doesn’t vanquish corruption. Kenya needs structures,” said Ndii.





Regarding the ongoing corruption purge, Ndii said Uhuru is trying to be a hero whereas all people surrounding him are corrupt.





“The ongoing purge on corruption is only an elite civil war and it is a political mistake to weaponize war on corruption,” Ndii said.





He said it is ill advised for Uhuru to pretend that he is fighting corruption yet many of those surrounding him are corrupt.





Ndii concluded by saying that Uhuru and NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s handshake will not help Kenyans because there are no proper structures that were laid to guide the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative.





Here is David Ndii’s full interview with John Allan Namu.



