Daring thugs caught on camera robbing a pedestrian in broad daylight as people watched (VIDEO)

This video of daring thugs robbing an unsuspecting pedestrian in broad daylight in a busy street has shocked many.

From the chilling video, two men are seen trailing a man who seemed to have been pocketing something.





In a split second, they knocked him unconscious and emptied his pockets then took off on foot.





All this happened as other pedestrians and motorists watched from a distance.





The victim remained motionless for sometime before he regained consciousness.





From the video it’s not clear where exactly the incident happened.





Watch the video below.



