Daring thugs caught on camera robbing a pedestrian in broad daylight as people watched (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 10:06
Thursday, August 23, 2018 - This video of daring thugs robbing an unsuspecting pedestrian in broad daylight in a busy street has shocked many.
From the chilling video, two men are seen trailing a man who seemed to have been pocketing something.
In a split second, they knocked him unconscious and emptied his pockets then took off on foot.
All this happened as other pedestrians and motorists watched from a distance.
The victim remained motionless for sometime before he regained consciousness.
From the video it’s not clear where exactly the incident happened.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.