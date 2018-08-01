Loading...

Daring thugs caught on camera robbing a pedestrian in broad daylight as people watched (VIDEO)

, , , 10:06

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - This video of daring thugs robbing an unsuspecting pedestrian in broad daylight in a busy street has shocked many.
From the chilling video, two men are seen trailing a man who seemed to have been pocketing something.

In a split second, they knocked him unconscious and emptied his pockets then took off on foot.

All this happened as other pedestrians and motorists watched from a distance.

The victim remained motionless for sometime before he regained consciousness.

From the video it’s not clear where exactly the incident happened.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Our tips on 14 Europa League qualification matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno