CRAZY! Man steals from church, leaves note with interesting prayer request (LOOK)

A man broke into a church and stole equipment of unknown value and before leaving an apology note.





According to CCTV footage, the man can be seen stealing electronic appliances from the church.





But before he left, he left an apology note that reads:





“Pray 4 Me!! Sorry brothers. Save me.”





Among the items he made away with include audio and video equipment worth at least $4000 (Sh400, 000)





The incident occurred at the Mt. Olive Church in Connecticut at approximately 12:53 AM.





The police are looking for assistance in identifying the male robber from the CCTV footage.





Interestingly, it’s reported that the church Minister did pray for the suspect during the next service.





