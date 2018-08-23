Comedian NJUGUSH introduces his all grown son on social media sparking hilarious reactions (LOOK)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Celebrated comedian, Timothy Kimani popularly known by his stage name Njugush has excited netizens after sharing a photo of his baby boy on social media

The skinny-funnyman and his beautiful wife, Celestine, were blessed with a bouncing baby boy five months ago and he’s all grown now.





The adorable baby seems to be taking after his father from his facial expressions and his fans couldn’t have enough of him.





Taking to Instagram, Njugush wrote:





“Wacha nikwambie hapa dowry Ni sisi tunaletewa!!!!! This boy atafanya tufuge mbwa Kali aki.... #CCTV Cute Cute Tena Very”





